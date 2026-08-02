Pre-Tribulation events in 2026, Actual Tribulation in 2027

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Halftime Shows and Music Videos by:
B.Mars - C.Martin - J.Timberlake:
https://www.brighteon.com/98ddbeeb-52a8-4339-aeb7-6b05a04d8395
K.Perry - L.Gaga - A.Kiedis:
https://www.brighteon.com/8d9c8cd2-9aa1-4528-89a2-b0c7bcb539aa
Here are some background videos:
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (alias: Tomas David Schuman), soviet defector:
https://www.brighteon.com/b730ba38-28f6-479c-963d-b27b69051517
Bob's Martial Law Vision Prophecy:
https://www.brighteon.com/88be099f-f970-41d5-8f8e-25207a1b68fe
Earth Disaster Cycle: Magnetic Pole Shift
https://www.brighteon.com/3cf4123e-ab6b-464f-9d0c-23691249bbff
Immanuel Velikovsky 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpWkpfgYIE8
Immanuel Velikovsky 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lchoZAI_64