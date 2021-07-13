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Acute vs Chronic pain
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4 views • July 13, 2021
Acute pain is a sudden, sharp pain that lasts less than 6 months. Acute pain acts as a warning to your body that it is unsafe and its health has been compromised. A common belief is that acute pain is mild and temporary. But in fact, acute pain is very complex.
This type of pain is caused by something specific – a broken bone, burns or cuts, or even labor and childbirth. The pain goes away once the affect area has been treated. Some acute pain is temporary and short-lived. Other times, it can have a longer-lasting effect and cause severe pai
This type of pain is caused by something specific – a broken bone, burns or cuts, or even labor and childbirth. The pain goes away once the affect area has been treated. Some acute pain is temporary and short-lived. Other times, it can have a longer-lasting effect and cause severe pai
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