I Am One of the 144,000- My Experience of Messiah Encircled by 144,000 in Heaven Mount Zion
Published 20 hours ago

In this Form, 

Yahshua is as Tall as a Mountain, 

Surrounded by 144000, 

and His Eyes are 2 Stars,

He has Some Facial Hair, 

But No Mouth or Nose, 

and He communicates Telepathically,

Yet His Voice Roars with Thunder,

He wears the Crown of Thorns as His Crown, 

and He has 7 Locks Going Down His Head,

There is no Pain in Heaven, 

Hence the sense of Ecstasy I felt,

1 Day in Heaven is as a 1,000 Years on Earth, 

Hence the Sense I Felt of Being Frozen in Time,

Heaven is in your Heart, 

because Heaven is Neither Here nor There, 

But Within  

