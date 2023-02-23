Create New Account
WOKE SKYNET Terminators - AI robots built by human-hating Leftists will seek to ANNIHILATE the human race
6609 views
channel image
Health Ranger Report
Published a day ago |

In this urgent warning for humanity, Mike Adams points out that AI systems are being taught their values by "woke" Leftists who assign ZERO VALUE to human life (and actually despise humanity). These are the same people who mass murder babies, who support human depopulation and who have declared a WAR on all carbon-based life, which includes all humans. The terminators are being built and programmed by woke, anti-human psychopaths who seek the total destruction of humanity.

left cultviolenceroboticshumanitylifeaiartificial intelligencecarbongenocidesatanicglobalismdroneswokedepopulationanti-humantranshumanismexterminationobsoletehuman beingskiller robotsterminators

