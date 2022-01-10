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Alerte Mike Adams - Les vaxx covid détruisent les mécanismes de réparation du corps !
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32 views • January 10, 2022
Et https://t.me/Diffusionlibre/956
Et https://cogiito.com/societe/alerte-globale-on-estime-que-10-millions-de-personnes-par-jour-sont-sur-le-point-dattendre-la-mort-avec-le-vaccin-covid-qui-pourrait-exterminer-des-milliards-de-personnes-sil-nest-pas-interro/
ALERTE GLOBALE : On estime que 10 millions de personnes PAR JOUR sont sur le point d’attendre la mort avec le vaccin COVID qui pourrait exterminer des MILLIARDS de personnes s’il n’est pas interrompu l’année prochaine
Vidéo source :
Situation Update, Jan 4, 2022: GLOBAL ALERT as 10 million people PER DAY are set on irreversible countdown to VACCINE DEATH
https://www.brighteon.com/72f2d8d5-0d32-474f-af5e-85ef8d227475
Et https://cogiito.com/societe/alerte-globale-on-estime-que-10-millions-de-personnes-par-jour-sont-sur-le-point-dattendre-la-mort-avec-le-vaccin-covid-qui-pourrait-exterminer-des-milliards-de-personnes-sil-nest-pas-interro/
ALERTE GLOBALE : On estime que 10 millions de personnes PAR JOUR sont sur le point d’attendre la mort avec le vaccin COVID qui pourrait exterminer des MILLIARDS de personnes s’il n’est pas interrompu l’année prochaine
Vidéo source :
Situation Update, Jan 4, 2022: GLOBAL ALERT as 10 million people PER DAY are set on irreversible countdown to VACCINE DEATH
https://www.brighteon.com/72f2d8d5-0d32-474f-af5e-85ef8d227475
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