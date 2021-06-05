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The Kevin J. Johnston Show Question & Answer Friday With The Crew
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32 views • June 05, 2021
Well it's Friday once again. We are reaching over a week without Kevin. Has the crew handled the show well without Kevin? Did the savage and Ed Ed Ed do the commercials right? Well maybe we have some questions for you!
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
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