God's Covenant of Grace with HIs Elect

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This video is about God's Covenant for His Elect and refutes the doctrine of freewill as well as those who preach and teach it upon scriptural grounds.
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Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
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