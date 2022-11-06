Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God's Covenant of Grace with HIs Elect
9 views
channel image
Daily Cross Ministries
Published 15 days ago |

This video is about God's Covenant for His Elect and refutes the doctrine of freewill as well as those who preach and teach it upon scriptural grounds.


If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to:

Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!

Keywords
born againpredestinationyou must be born againwide gateromans 9spiritual israelthe doctrine of electionkingdom of god is within youthe doctrine of gracegod-s covenant with abrahambroad way leading to destructionnarrow way that leads to lifeget saved is a liegod-s first covenant with israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket