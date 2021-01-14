THEY'RE GENETICALLY MODIFYING EWE! (( CORONAVIRUS, MRNA & TRANSHUMANISM ))

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The Freedom Ministry
WE WARNED YOU NOT TO TAKE THE JAB, FOLKS!! PLEASE HEED THESE WARNINGS!!
This video clocks in at just over 52 Min 16 Sec and it's worth watching in my own humble opinion … you must educate your friends, family & co-workers (if you care at all about them) …
These mRNA "vaccines" are not MEDICINE nor do they bring about HEALTH or HEALING … they bring about DISEASE & DEATH! WAKE UP AMERICA! Wake up, World … the criminally insane are running the Asylum!!!
#MODERNA #FRAUDFAUCI #KILLGATES #PFIZER #GMOHUMANS #THEYPATENTYOU #THEYOWNYOU
"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15
"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9
"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9
Contact me here - [email protected]
The Freedom Ministry on GoyimTV here - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/3640248345/TheFreedomMinistry
Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer