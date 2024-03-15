Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Calls Out Rep. Dan Crenshaw: LIAR!!!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
157 views
Published 13 hours ago

Tucker Carlson | This is Rep. Dan Crenshaw as he walks out of the Capitol after voting to give Joe Biden the power to shut down news sites that dare to challenge him. Crenshaw tells reporter Liam Cosgrove that U.S. intel agencies don’t meddle in domestic news coverage, when of course he knows that’s untrue. Watch his face as he says it. Liar.



@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1768692526523777065?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensoredtucker carlson shorts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket