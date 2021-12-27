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Raise My Voice Against The Mark
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20 views • December 27, 2021
Today's poetic prayer is about raising my own voice against the mark of the beast. I send this prayer for all who are fighting in today's tyrannical society.
Stay Strong, Stay Clear, and Stay Connected to the Creator.
To read and download my full ebook of prayers for FREE, Click Here:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/fqeie/xejg/
Love & Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
Stay Strong, Stay Clear, and Stay Connected to the Creator.
To read and download my full ebook of prayers for FREE, Click Here:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/fqeie/xejg/
Love & Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
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