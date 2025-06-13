Heartless Xi Jinping's CCP Regime EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
89 million Chinese Communist party members, 300 million total Chinese Communist party member affiliates including family, in a country that has 1.4 billion people! What is occurring in China is literally the enslavement of over 700 million people, by the elitist middle class of $300 million communist slavers.. the model in China is the future of the world, where there will be a slave class and a master class.. you have been warned.