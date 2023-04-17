Red Horse Released & Unicoin Released 04/17/2023

Pastor Stan shares a vision that was given to Terry Bennett. The Lord showed him that the Red Horse has been released. This is going to stir the nations to war and civil unrest. In other news, “Unicoin”, a Universal Monetary Unit was just launched. It’s been designed to work in conjunction with all existing national currencies, but alarm bells will be going of because the widespread adoption of a new “global currency” will be the start of the One World Order, as well as the One World Global Currency.



00:00 - God’s Angels of Judgment

03:03 - The Red Horse Released

05:52 - Unicoin (Universal Monetary Unit)

11:43 - One World Digital Currency System

26:01 - Mass Shootings in America

26:17 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:40 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

29:24 - EMP Shield

30:20 - Berkey Water Systems





