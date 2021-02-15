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Classic Conversations You Wish You Watched: June 05, 2020
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40 views • February 15, 2021
Classic Conversations You Wish You Watched: June 05. 2020
Re: Harry Vox's first meeting with Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean) former CIA Agent and "Born-To-Be" 47.
Harry Vox joins Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean) to discuss the nature of the struggle facing humankind. The discussion focuses on the idea that a sinister group of billionaires use US/Israeli intelligence agencies to transform the world into a global authoritarian police surveillance state. Israeli intelligence is the main perpetrator and US intelligence is working for them. But only a few understand that they both work for the City of London and the House of Rothschild banking empire.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: Harry Vox's first meeting with Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean) former CIA Agent and "Born-To-Be" 47.
Harry Vox joins Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean) to discuss the nature of the struggle facing humankind. The discussion focuses on the idea that a sinister group of billionaires use US/Israeli intelligence agencies to transform the world into a global authoritarian police surveillance state. Israeli intelligence is the main perpetrator and US intelligence is working for them. But only a few understand that they both work for the City of London and the House of Rothschild banking empire.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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