ON THE SCENE | Jo Bradley Stands Up to the Council of the City of Racine, Wisconsin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I was speaker number 17 of 17 on the evening of the 31st of August when this council met to vote on reinstating the mask ordinance in the City of Racine. Out of all of those who spoke, only two people were IN FAVOR of the proposed ordinance, with the strong majority making comments just like mine.
Okay, I'll be honest, mine was a bit more blunt than the rest. Overall, the strong majority was OPPOSED to the ordinance, but the council voted to put it into effect anyway.
It's time to stand up and grill these folks as they have no regard for our God-given rights and the US Constitution that protects them.
S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)
http://linktr.ee/souledout
DONATE (USD)
http://paypal.me/somtv
DONATE (BTC)
18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMq
THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!