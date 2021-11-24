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"This Is A MASSIVE HUMAN SACRIFICE!" - Josh Sigurdson Interviewed By Mike Adams
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712 views • November 24, 2021
"This Is A MASSIVE HUMAN SACRIFICE!" - Josh Sigurdson Interviewed By Mike Adams
Josh Sigurdson is interviewed by Mike Adams, The Health Ranger on his Brighteon Conversations podcast about travelling the world without tests or jabs in the face of the greatest tyranny history has ever been faced with.
During the show, we talk about privacy coins like Epic Cash, destroying the technocratic cashless society, the creation of a new civilization and the beautiful perspective one gets from travelling to strange places throughout the world.
We truly appreciate the support Mike Adams gives us.
source:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/thisisamassivehumansacrificejoshsigurdsonwam:c
Josh Sigurdson is interviewed by Mike Adams, The Health Ranger on his Brighteon Conversations podcast about travelling the world without tests or jabs in the face of the greatest tyranny history has ever been faced with.
During the show, we talk about privacy coins like Epic Cash, destroying the technocratic cashless society, the creation of a new civilization and the beautiful perspective one gets from travelling to strange places throughout the world.
We truly appreciate the support Mike Adams gives us.
source:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/thisisamassivehumansacrificejoshsigurdsonwam:c
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