Nebraska's Evolving Media Landscape: Consolidation, Challenges, and the Future of Local Journalism

Nebraska's media landscape is transforming through consolidation, declining revenues, and the rise of digital and nonprofit models. Communities face challenges from reduced local coverage while new initiatives aim to sustain independent journalism and diverse information sources across the state.#NebraskaMedia #LocalJournalism #MediaConsolidation #NewsDeserts #NebraskaNews