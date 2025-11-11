“Christian Pacifism”, Sacrificed Canadians, Ballard’s Ruse, Jesuit Indian, Californicans, Shmuley Harrleson, False Flags

SR 2025-11-10 #233

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #233: 10 November 2025

Topic list:

* Johnny on Bumper Music and shadow-banning/censorship.

* The TRUTH about “turn the other cheek.”

* The Marine Corps is very gender-sensitive.

* Tim Ballard’s “Couples Ruse”.

* Why is the war-making industry infatuated with Greek mythology?

* Why did Jesuit Jules Verne name the Romerican Navy’s first “nuclear submarine”?

* The Dieppe Raid: “The disaster that taught the Allies how to win!!!”

* The Jesuit-guilt crying pollution indian is a Sicilian Roman Catholic.

* More Civil War Secret-Keepers.

* More Texican / Californican / Mexican REAL history (vs. Mary Morrison’s 1960 propaganda).

* Why didn’t Texicans like becoming Mexicans—they didn’t want to give up their slaves, right?

* “Conservative Republican” Donald Trump: “kill off foodstamps, gift YOUR tax-dollars for Big Harma ‘anti-fat pills’.”

* What’s the secret behind the “McKinsey Group”?

* Paul FRANCIS Pelosi: from Dead Son Club to paying David da’Pope for sex.

* What, exactly, is a “deal with the Devil”?

* Marjorie-Taylor-Greene praises retired 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi: what do they have in common?”

* “Shmuley Harrleson”...what the ___ are you talking about?

* Is using actors for false flags a thing?

* Who is it that outs the Jesuits?

* Twatter tells Johnny that his posts have gone from SHADOW-BANNED to NEGATIVE DIMENSION.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5