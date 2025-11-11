“Christian Pacifism”, Sacrificed Canadians, Ballard’s Ruse, Jesuit Indian, Californicans, Shmuley Harrleson, False Flags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-10 #233
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #233: 10 November 2025
Topic list:
* Johnny on Bumper Music and shadow-banning/censorship.
* The TRUTH about “turn the other cheek.”
* The Marine Corps is very gender-sensitive.
* Tim Ballard’s “Couples Ruse”.
* Why is the war-making industry infatuated with Greek mythology?
* Why did Jesuit Jules Verne name the Romerican Navy’s first “nuclear submarine”?
* The Dieppe Raid: “The disaster that taught the Allies how to win!!!”
* The Jesuit-guilt crying pollution indian is a Sicilian Roman Catholic.
* More Civil War Secret-Keepers.
* More Texican / Californican / Mexican REAL history (vs. Mary Morrison’s 1960 propaganda).
* Why didn’t Texicans like becoming Mexicans—they didn’t want to give up their slaves, right?
* “Conservative Republican” Donald Trump: “kill off foodstamps, gift YOUR tax-dollars for Big Harma ‘anti-fat pills’.”
* What’s the secret behind the “McKinsey Group”?
* Paul FRANCIS Pelosi: from Dead Son Club to paying David da’Pope for sex.
* What, exactly, is a “deal with the Devil”?
* Marjorie-Taylor-Greene praises retired 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi: what do they have in common?”
* “Shmuley Harrleson”...what the ___ are you talking about?
* Is using actors for false flags a thing?
* Who is it that outs the Jesuits?
* Twatter tells Johnny that his posts have gone from SHADOW-BANNED to NEGATIVE DIMENSION.
