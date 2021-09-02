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BRAZIL 🇧🇷 SEPTEMBER 7 2021 - BE THE HERO
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0 view • September 02, 2021
BRAZIL 🇧🇷 SEPTEMBER 7 2021 - BE THE HERO - THE GREAT AWAKENING - Please help us spread the truth about what is happening in our country. Just as they did in the US, the sold-out press is doing here spreading lies. The Brazilian people are with Bolsonaro and we are also fighting for our freedom!
Patriots in Brazil, you are our brothers and sisters, we support you all, God bless! 🍿🐸🇺🇸 SHARE NOW!!
Patriots in Brazil, you are our brothers and sisters, we support you all, God bless! 🍿🐸🇺🇸 SHARE NOW!!
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