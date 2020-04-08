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Pentecost Date 2020 & Jeremiah 23 Declaration, to: False Teachers & prophets
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17 views • April 08, 2020
DON'T FORGET TO EAT UNLEAVENED BREAD TODAY! & EVERY DAY OF THE FEAST OF UNLEAVENED BREAD! ... eating mine now!
Pentecost Update - please PROVE ALL THINGS & from what "I" See - it will be May 31st, 2020 ... From May 30th at Sundown - May 31st at Sundown - ALWAYS ON A 1ST DAY/SUNDAY! - Will Pentecost Always Fall upon - AND; - let us take a journey through Jeremiah chapter 23 to see what is shortly to come! ...
Peace~
Pentecost Update - please PROVE ALL THINGS & from what "I" See - it will be May 31st, 2020 ... From May 30th at Sundown - May 31st at Sundown - ALWAYS ON A 1ST DAY/SUNDAY! - Will Pentecost Always Fall upon - AND; - let us take a journey through Jeremiah chapter 23 to see what is shortly to come! ...
Peace~
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