Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Ukrainian Helicopter (Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma) - Shot Down possibly by Ukrainian Air Defense - Crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, KIEV
97 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago |

Newest Updates, will be added at the bottom.

Footage from the city of Brovary in the Kyiv region, where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

According to preliminary data, it was an EMERCOM helicopter shot down by Ukrainian air defense. After the fall, a fire broke out. At the moment, at least 5 dead are known. The children were not hurt.

On board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary were the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevgeny Enin, they died, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, 16 people died, including 2 children and 9 helicopter passengers.

22 were injured, including 10 children.

Some reports say that the helicopter was shot down by Ukrainian AD. Can't confirm at the moment.

The exact number of victims is still unknown.

-

3 dead and 5 injured at the moment.

According to eyewitness reports, the helicopter started burning in the air and began to fall. When it crashed, it hit a residential building

Reports that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevgeny Enin, were killed in the helicopter crash in Kiev this morning.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket