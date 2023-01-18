⚡️Ukrainian Helicopter (Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma) - Shot Down possibly by Ukrainian Air Defense - Crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, KIEV

Newest Updates, will be added at the bottom.

Footage from the city of Brovary in the Kyiv region, where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

According to preliminary data, it was an EMERCOM helicopter shot down by Ukrainian air defense. After the fall, a fire broke out. At the moment, at least 5 dead are known. The children were not hurt.

On board the helicopter that crashed in Brovary were the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevgeny Enin, they died, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, 16 people died, including 2 children and 9 helicopter passengers.

22 were injured, including 10 children.

Some reports say that the helicopter was shot down by Ukrainian AD. Can't confirm at the moment.

The exact number of victims is still unknown.

-

3 dead and 5 injured at the moment.

According to eyewitness reports, the helicopter started burning in the air and began to fall. When it crashed, it hit a residential building

