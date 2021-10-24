© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【放送事故】1977年イギリスのサザンTV生放送中に突如現れたエイリアン!偶然録画された映像(音声)とその全文翻訳
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • October 24, 2021
1977年イギリスのサザンTVにてニュース番組の生放送中に突然エイリアンを名乗り電波に割り込んで来ました
この事件は当時UPI通信を通じて全世界に紹介されました
この動画はその臨場感ある現場の録画を全文翻訳したものです
この事件は当時UPI通信を通じて全世界に紹介されました
この動画はその臨場感ある現場の録画を全文翻訳したものです
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.