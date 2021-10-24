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【放送事故】1977年イギリスのサザンTV生放送中に突如現れたエイリアン!偶然録画された映像(音声)とその全文翻訳
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83 views • October 24, 2021
1977年イギリスのサザンTVにてニュース番組の生放送中に突然エイリアンを名乗り電波に割り込んで来ました
この事件は当時UPI通信を通じて全世界に紹介されました
この動画はその臨場感ある現場の録画を全文翻訳したものです
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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