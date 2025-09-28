Ukraine reports many drone attacks on Kiev & still continuing

Ukraine reports that the drone attack on Kiev is still continuing.

❗️Since night, the Russian Armed Forces have been intensively striking Ukraine with drones and missiles; Ukrainian public channels called the strikes some of the harshest since the start of the special military operation

The largest number of hits were on Kyiv, with a large number of air defense systems and other military facilities destroyed. In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops struck critically important infrastructure facilities.

About 20 objects in six districts of Kiev were damaged in the night attack, Kiev Mayor Klitschko reported