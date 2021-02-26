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Stand With Us Australia - Vaccine Choice Austalia
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80 views • February 26, 2021
Video by Vaccine Choice Australia
"Our team and community put together this incredible video directed at Scott Morrison, demonstrating how everyday Australians have been impacted by the snap decisions and lies told over the last 12 months. We have had enough! It has been all over the world and we are hoping it lands on Scott Morrison's desk too. Please share this video too."
http://www.vaccinechoiceaustralia.com.au/
"Our team and community put together this incredible video directed at Scott Morrison, demonstrating how everyday Australians have been impacted by the snap decisions and lies told over the last 12 months. We have had enough! It has been all over the world and we are hoping it lands on Scott Morrison's desk too. Please share this video too."
http://www.vaccinechoiceaustralia.com.au/
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