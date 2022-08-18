Stew Peters Show





A Stew Crew favorite, Ask Dr. Jane hits the air to answer questions on unique vaccine injuries, fraudulent PCR test, and more!





Are medical swabs safe to use?





Can YOU trust anti-body tests?





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Go to: https://www.mypillow.ca/stew and use promo code STEW to receive massive discounts on premium pillows and more!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gcwab-ask-dr.-jane-vax-injuries-fraudulent-antibody-tests-medical-swabs-and-more.html



