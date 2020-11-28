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Trump is Wrong- DO NOT Obliterate Section 230 for Revenge Against Twitter + Facebook
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115 views • November 28, 2020
Donald Trump has proposed repealing section 230 which gives protections to online platforms Against litigation for user uploaded content. Repealing section 230 outright Would be a huge mistake, because it would rob up start tech platforms of the ability to compete, as they would be litigated away, and forced to either sell to the larger companies, like Google, Twitter, Facebook, or just Go out of business.
230 needs to be altered to classify actors who are behaving as publishers as such, and rob them of the platform status while allowing others to maintain it.
#section230 #censorship #alttech
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
230 needs to be altered to classify actors who are behaving as publishers as such, and rob them of the platform status while allowing others to maintain it.
#section230 #censorship #alttech
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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