Soledar cauldron in Russian hands, clean up in progress. Stubborn Zeliensky feeds meat grinding in Bakhmout !

yevgeniy prigozhin,
Yevgeniy Prigozhin (wagner owner) : "Once again I want to confirm the complete liberation and mopping up of
the territory of Soledar from the Ukrainian army units. The civilians
have been evacuated, the Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender
have been destroyed. Approximately 500 Ukrainian fighters have been
killed. The entire city is strewn with the corpses of Ukrainian
soldiers. Any “humanitarian corridor” is out of the question. We are
proceeding to mop up the mines."
