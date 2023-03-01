Irish MEP Mick Wallace: NATO Is Not A Defence Alliance, It's A War Machine!

🇪🇺🇮🇪 Irish MEP Mick Wallace: NATO Is Not A Defense Alliance, It's A War Machine!
"NATO is not a defense alliance. It's a war machine, ask the people of Afghanistan, Iraq, or Libya. NATO's real goal is the defense of a waning US Hegemony and a unipolar world system. That's what NATO exists for."
