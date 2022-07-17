Amazon & Walmart Workers Every Move Will Soon Be Tracked - Hugo Talks

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Jim Crenshaw.
So strap those things to yourself and radiate your vital organs 8 plus hours a day. Is anyone thinking about that angle? All that RF constantly can't be good. It looks like the harness one will be really good at radiating the heart. And of course they are going to spend millions of dollars on this to protect their workers. Yea right.
Source: Hugo Talks
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hygJXtJIqF03/