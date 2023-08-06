The #Canadian #Broadcasting #Corporation says that #Canadians are Going To All Get VALLEY FEVER Because of #CLIMATECHANGE, #GLOBALWARMING and #GLOBALBOILING!
They are all full of #Shit!
#Coccidioidomycosis is an #Infectious #disease. It is #Acute and #chronic. #ValleyFever is caused by #Coccidioides.
The #treatment for San Joaquin Valley Fever is #Antifungal #Medication. The #Medications used are #AmphotericinB, #itraconazole, and #fluconazole.
#SanJoaquinValleyFever
#CaliforniaFever
#Cocci
#NewMexico
#Arizona
#California
#desertrheumatism
#mammalian
#fungaldisease
#Coccidioides #immitis or Coccidioides #posadasii. #endemic in certain parts of the #UnitedStates in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, #Texas, #Utah, and #northern #Mexico.
