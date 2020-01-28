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DISGUSTING! CNN Panel Led by Don Lemon Trash Trump Supporters as Ignorant Rednecks Who Can’t Read
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50 views • January 28, 2020
by Jim Hoft January 27, 2020
CNN hit a new low this weekend mocking and laughing out loud at uneducated, redneck Trump supporters who can’t even read.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/disgusting-cnn-panel-led-by-host-don-lemon-mocks-trump-supporters-as-ignorant-rednecks-who-cant-read-video/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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CNN hit a new low this weekend mocking and laughing out loud at uneducated, redneck Trump supporters who can’t even read.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/disgusting-cnn-panel-led-by-host-don-lemon-mocks-trump-supporters-as-ignorant-rednecks-who-cant-read-video/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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