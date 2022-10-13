Former Nurse turned Holistic Coach on Self-Healing and The Power of Beliefs

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Sarah Dawkins, a former nurse who became a holistic coach after a serious bout with depression that filled her with suicidal thoughts.

She describes her self-healing journey from depressed and frustrated nurse where daily thoughts of suicide were the normal to a strong vibrant person who looks forward to each day and is helping others heal themselves as well.

In her book, "Heal Yourself" she shares story of healing from serious physical ailments like ALS, MS and Cancer to depression, anxiety and emotional trauma. We discuss the role of our belief systems in healing and the documented success of placebos.



