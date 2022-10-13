Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Nurse turned Holistic Coach on Self-Healing and The Power of Beliefs
63 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published a month ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Sarah Dawkins, a former nurse who became a holistic coach after a serious bout with depression that filled her with suicidal thoughts.

She describes her self-healing journey from depressed and frustrated nurse where daily thoughts of suicide were the normal to a strong vibrant person who looks forward to each day and is helping others heal themselves as well.

In her book, "Heal Yourself" she shares story of healing from serious physical ailments like ALS, MS and Cancer to depression, anxiety and emotional trauma. We discuss the role of our belief systems in healing and the documented success of placebos.


Keywords
healingsuicidedepressiontraumabeliefsplacebos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket