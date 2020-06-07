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Part 1 - A study on Billy Graham - praise from men and the love of the world
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15 views • June 07, 2020
This is the first part on a study of Billy Graham. It is done to provide a biblical analysis of some of the things he taught and as a caution to believers in the last days. We need now more than ever to have our Bibles open whenever we listen to preachers. This will help us see whether what they are saying is biblical or not. Please open your Bible and verify everything as the word of God has the final say in all matters.
Remember that we are saved by believing in Jesus Christ who died to pay for our sons. We can never through any effort of our own save ourselves. But our Lord Jesus Christ came for this very purpose and we received what He paid for by believing in Him. John 3:16, Romans 8:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9
Remember that we are saved by believing in Jesus Christ who died to pay for our sons. We can never through any effort of our own save ourselves. But our Lord Jesus Christ came for this very purpose and we received what He paid for by believing in Him. John 3:16, Romans 8:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9
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