EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #9A, 1 Peter 3:1-5; Genesis 3:16; 1 Corinthians 11:3; Ephesians 5:22-23; 1 Timothy 2:12

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee. Amen! (Genesis 3:16)

3 But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God. Amen! (1 Corinthians 11:3)

22 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.

23 For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body. Amen! (Ephesians 5:22-23)

12 But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. Amen! (1 Timothy 2:12)

