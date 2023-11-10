Democrats will ‘change every narrative’ to secure power

Political journalist John Fund warns the Democrats will “change every narrative” in order to keep and secure power. According to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, President Biden is trailing former president Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states. The poll shows President Biden losing to Mr Trump by margins of four to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Mr Fund said the Democrats would rather choose another candidate than lose power. “Whatever is necessary they will do if they believe Biden is more of a risk than a benefit to them,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



