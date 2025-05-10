BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pakistan Strikes Back: Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos | Massive Missile & Cyberattack on India
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
43 views • 2 days ago

Pakistan Strikes Back: Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos | Massive Missile & Cyberattack on India

https://newsplusglobe.com/

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — a powerful counterattack in response to India’s recent missile strikes. This operation includes precision missile strikes on major Indian military bases and a massive cyber offensive targeting India’s power grid, satellite systems, and government infrastructure.


✔️ What were the key targets hit?

✔️ How did Pakistan execute the cyberattack?

✔️ Could this lead to full-scale war?


Watch this exclusive breakdown by News Plus Globe and stay updated with real-time global conflict coverage.


📌 Don’t forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe for more updates.

🔔 Turn on the bell icon for instant alerts!

#OperationBunyanUnMarsoos #IndiaPakistanConflict #BreakingNews #PakistanMissileStrike #CyberWarfare #Fatah1 #KashmirTensions #NewsPlusGlobe #MilitaryNews #Geopolitics2025

india pakistan warnews plus globeindia pakistan conflictoperation bunyan-un-marsoospakistan missile strikepakistan cyberattackfatah missileindo-pak latest newspakistan response to indiaindian air bases hitkashmir tensions
