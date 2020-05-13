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PROPHECY UPDATE MAY 13, 2020 - A NEW AND DIFFERENT WORLD IS COMING
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47 views • May 13, 2020
The Corona Virus crisis is used to usher in a New World Order with a One World Government, a One World Religion and a One World Currency. The global elite is trying to push through their agenda with faked news that is producing fear and false information in the population.
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