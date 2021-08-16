The Silent War Ep. 6084: Republicans now Terrorists, Border WIN, Durham, Afghanistan, China

In this episode of The Silent War-Biden's shutdown of the Remain in Mexico program President Trump implemented has been reversed by the courts.Durham's reportedly looking into additional charges for Russian Collusion Delusion Disinfo agents within the FBI.The US Government declares the majority of it's citizens potential terrorists.Vaccine passports hit Canada, and the protests followAfghanistan falls to the Taliban roughly 1 month after Biden said it wouldn't... Including airlifting US citizens from the Embassy roof.And China is preparing for war with the United States with massive military buildup that can only mean one thing.And much more.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat