Magnetorestrictive biosensors, the 2022 dod darpa chem photonics focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
fb was mad as you will see in the video bc somehow four links went up in a row. i did not do that, but it held me bc it probably thought i was a bot. these links are on my fb which is also public and i will put them up here on the odysse later.
https://odysee.com/@P%C2%A7inerG%C2%A5:3?r=BcogicfDxYJ6yyyNVGP75JJuf5Gut4X6