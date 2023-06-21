TheREDWords Episode 4--Why Is All of This So Important Pt1

In Episode 4 we begin the exploration of God's End Time Schedule, because we are racing headlong down the tunnel of time, and people need to know about His upcoming Biblical events. God made it easy; He wrote all of the events down for humanity to discover, so we won't be taken by surprise when they occur.
