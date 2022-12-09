Ascension Of Catholic Church & Rise Of Christian Nationalism

In Episode 145 we discuss Biblical prophecy that is once again being fulfilled in front of our eyes. The Roman Catholic Church officially joined the United Nations recently as a political contributor towards the Climate change saga, not only as a religious partaker, but ascending like a king. Around the world the pendulum is also starting to swing toward the right, conservative side and with the rise of Christian nationalism, the king of the north seems to be taking his/its position.
