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Moderna Chief Medical Officer Confirms mRNA Injection For COVID-19 Can Change Your Genetic Code
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162 views • May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
Bill Gates Is Evil
From a TEDx Beacon Street talk occurred in 2017, Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna, Inc., one pharmaceutical company manufacturer of the experimental mRNA technology injection, confirms mRNA injection for COVID-19 can change your genetic code or DNA.
https://banned.video/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
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Bill Gates Is Evil
From a TEDx Beacon Street talk occurred in 2017, Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna, Inc., one pharmaceutical company manufacturer of the experimental mRNA technology injection, confirms mRNA injection for COVID-19 can change your genetic code or DNA.
https://banned.video/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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