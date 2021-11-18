© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLOSIVE! DR. ROBERT MALONE THEY’RE RUSHING INTO KILLING CHILDREN!
Follow
5
Share
Report
340 views • November 18, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone: Do Not Vaccinate Your Healthy Children
(http://t.me/JFK_TV)
Dr. Rober Malone joins Kristi Leigh to reveal the level of damage the vaccines are going to cause to our children and what it might take to wake people up to this danger.
"The unfortunate truth is that we are going to have many children die before people wake up here. That's what is going to happen. And that is what has got the founders of the Unity Project just livid now. We are rushing forward willy-nilly on damaging and killing children."
(http://t.me/JFK_TV)
Dr. Rober Malone joins Kristi Leigh to reveal the level of damage the vaccines are going to cause to our children and what it might take to wake people up to this danger.
"The unfortunate truth is that we are going to have many children die before people wake up here. That's what is going to happen. And that is what has got the founders of the Unity Project just livid now. We are rushing forward willy-nilly on damaging and killing children."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.