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No One Likes You Klaus
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156 views • November 23, 2020
The Great Reset Is Not A Conspiracy Theory!
In the first half I prove that "Build Back Better" & The Great Reset is one fascist plan for total control of the world. I show you exactly where it comes from. Next, I get into why people who know about it are fighting against it. Finally I end with some hope!! We're going to beat these people, but first we have to cut through the media lies.
To support my work please go here: http://amazingpolly.net/contact.html
References:
World Economic Forum Build Back Better: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/to-build-back-better-we-must-reinvent-capitalism-heres-how/
Pass Blue: https://www.passblue.com/2019/07/23/as-the-sdgs-falter-the-un-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/
WEF 2016: I own nothing, have no privacy: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/how-life-could-change-2030/
Internet of Nanothings slide show: https://futurecomresearch.eu/previous/2017/site_pres/K/IAN_Akyildiz.pdf
WEF / Event 201: https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
FIAN: UN + WEF agreement: https://www.fian.org/en/press-release/article/wef-takeover-of-un-strongly-condemned-2273
Open Letter re UN / WEF partnership: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MultistakeholderismActionGroup/CorporateCaptureOfGlobalGovernanceTheWorldEconomicForumWEFUNPartnershipAgreementIsADangerousThreatToUN?fbclid=IwAR0jaqd3fdz2Nl3ndlSl-fbR1mlMwMESKTDX5SlwtN-kwY3eLfQAFq71ujM
Build Back Better Media edition: http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Building_Back_Better_2020.pdf
Quantum dot tattoo: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
WinterOak Great Fascist Reset: https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/10/05/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset/
#GreatReset #BuildBackBetter
In the first half I prove that "Build Back Better" & The Great Reset is one fascist plan for total control of the world. I show you exactly where it comes from. Next, I get into why people who know about it are fighting against it. Finally I end with some hope!! We're going to beat these people, but first we have to cut through the media lies.
To support my work please go here: http://amazingpolly.net/contact.html
References:
World Economic Forum Build Back Better: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/to-build-back-better-we-must-reinvent-capitalism-heres-how/
Pass Blue: https://www.passblue.com/2019/07/23/as-the-sdgs-falter-the-un-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/
WEF 2016: I own nothing, have no privacy: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/how-life-could-change-2030/
Internet of Nanothings slide show: https://futurecomresearch.eu/previous/2017/site_pres/K/IAN_Akyildiz.pdf
WEF / Event 201: https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
FIAN: UN + WEF agreement: https://www.fian.org/en/press-release/article/wef-takeover-of-un-strongly-condemned-2273
Open Letter re UN / WEF partnership: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MultistakeholderismActionGroup/CorporateCaptureOfGlobalGovernanceTheWorldEconomicForumWEFUNPartnershipAgreementIsADangerousThreatToUN?fbclid=IwAR0jaqd3fdz2Nl3ndlSl-fbR1mlMwMESKTDX5SlwtN-kwY3eLfQAFq71ujM
Build Back Better Media edition: http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Building_Back_Better_2020.pdf
Quantum dot tattoo: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
WinterOak Great Fascist Reset: https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/10/05/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset/
#GreatReset #BuildBackBetter
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