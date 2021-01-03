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6/07/18 #LIBERTYRISING De-Funding Agenda 21, Trolling G7 #OCONOSLURES
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23 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/07/18 The DOJ is releasing more intelligence to the Congress as the House fights out the pay-for-play losses on the floor. Agenda 21 public/private partnerships are hit hard with a 15 Billion dollar rescinding of resources! Ok, it's the Penny that drops....
Once again, YT killed 2/3 of this video. I will try to get the rest up tomorrow. This week has been a rough one on trying to post on YT.
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! I am very appreciative of your amazing comments and over all positivity! Thank you! We are FREE! Let's Pray for ALL to Be Free~ 6pm Prayer Wave World Wide!
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6/07/18 The DOJ is releasing more intelligence to the Congress as the House fights out the pay-for-play losses on the floor. Agenda 21 public/private partnerships are hit hard with a 15 Billion dollar rescinding of resources! Ok, it's the Penny that drops....
Once again, YT killed 2/3 of this video. I will try to get the rest up tomorrow. This week has been a rough one on trying to post on YT.
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! I am very appreciative of your amazing comments and over all positivity! Thank you! We are FREE! Let's Pray for ALL to Be Free~ 6pm Prayer Wave World Wide!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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