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TLAV UN Says Israel is Root Cause of Conflict, America's 5G Era of Surveillance & Vanilla ISIS RIM Ruse
The Last American Vagabondhttps://superu.net/video/55cd67fc-2f9d-4e56-89c4-e7cb7cc6118a/
https://odysee.com/TDWU-6-16-22:0a9b186fcdf8f4022ef88598993b501c03e840af?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v18p5s3-un-says-israel-root-cause-of-conflict-americas-5g-era-of-surveillance-and-v.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNooZfsKPYU2/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/un-says-israel-root-cause-conflict-americas-5g-era-surveillance-vanilla-isis-rim-ruse/
UN Says Israel 'Root Cause' Of Conflict, 'America's 5G Era' Of Surveillance & Vanilla ISIS RIM Ruse