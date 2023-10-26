Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House | BREITBART
channel image
GalacticStorm
2166 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published Thursday

WATCH: Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House

I do, so help me God," Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) declared after being read the oath of office by Rep. Harold Rogers (R-KY) to become the new Speaker of the House on Wednesday, October 25.

Keywords
congressmike johnsonsworn inhouse speaker vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket