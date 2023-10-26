Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House | BREITBART

WATCH: Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House
I do, so help me God," Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) declared after being read the oath of office by Rep. Harold Rogers (R-KY) to become the new Speaker of the House on Wednesday, October 25.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.