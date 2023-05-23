Chief: PBD Podcast, Profanity Free, is Not CCP Approved

The chief's intern from the Brigham Young University, did share this quote:
"Profanity is the attempt of a feeble mind to express itself forcibly"
The chief found that Whitney Webb and the boys at the PBD podcast, were not going along with the dumbed down f-bomb culture of poor ability to communicate effectively without use of profanity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.