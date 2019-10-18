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How to Get Rid of Phlegm and Mucus in Chest & Throat! (INSTANT RESULTS)
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964 views • October 18, 2019
Phelgm and mucus is a common problem to many people.
Here are 4 natural remedies for Phlegm and Mucus in Chest and Throat.
1. Honey and Lemon.
Lemons are loaded with vitamin C which strengthens the immune system and honey has anti bacterial properties. Therefore honey and lemon is a great remedy for phelgm and mucus.
2. Garlic.
Garlic is very effective in treating airway inflammation. So it helps to remove phlegm from your throat.
3. Ginger.
Ginger is a powerful natural remedy to soothe chest and throat congestion. Drink ginger tea to get rid of phlegm and mucus.
4. Steaming
Steaming is a very effective way to loosen up mucus and phlegm in the throat.
Here are 4 natural remedies for Phlegm and Mucus in Chest and Throat.
1. Honey and Lemon.
Lemons are loaded with vitamin C which strengthens the immune system and honey has anti bacterial properties. Therefore honey and lemon is a great remedy for phelgm and mucus.
2. Garlic.
Garlic is very effective in treating airway inflammation. So it helps to remove phlegm from your throat.
3. Ginger.
Ginger is a powerful natural remedy to soothe chest and throat congestion. Drink ginger tea to get rid of phlegm and mucus.
4. Steaming
Steaming is a very effective way to loosen up mucus and phlegm in the throat.
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