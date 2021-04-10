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Μητροπολίτης Μόρφου Κορωνοϊός- Νέα Τάξη Πραγμάτων και Εμβόλια
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149 views • April 10, 2021
Ολόκληρη η συνέντευξη του Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου για τον κορωνοϊό, τα εμβόλια, τη Νέα Τάξη πραγμάτων και το Χάος, αλλά και για τον εμφύλιο που βλέπει να έρχεται στην Αμερική.
Μία συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στον Παναγιώτη Δημόπουλο για τη δημιουργία του ντοκιμαντέρ "Σιωπηλός Πόλεμος".
Μία συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στον Παναγιώτη Δημόπουλο για τη δημιουργία του ντοκιμαντέρ "Σιωπηλός Πόλεμος".
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