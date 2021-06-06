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Covid: nothing but the truth video series part 3 (Truth re masks revealed)
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244 views • June 06, 2021
We delve into an in-depth scientific understanding of masks and the real reason why the government enforces mask wearing.
We look at how B12 injections work to protect us from prions and 5g as well at duplicitous covid 19 vaccine testing methods.
We talk about the affect of the so called "vaccines", in years to come, on the vaccinated..
We look at how B12 injections work to protect us from prions and 5g as well at duplicitous covid 19 vaccine testing methods.
We talk about the affect of the so called "vaccines", in years to come, on the vaccinated..
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